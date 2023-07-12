Apple Releases First Look at ‘The Changeling’ Ahead of September 8 Launch on Apple TV+

Apple has released the first look at the upcoming drama series The Changeling. Starring and executive produced by LaKeith Stanfield, the series premieres with three episodes dropping on Apple TV+ on September 8th.

The Changeling is based on the Victor LaValle best-selling book of the same name. It’s described as a fairytale for adults, mixing in horror elements. “A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed,” Apple’s press release reads.

On top of Stanfield, The Changeling also stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett. The series is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel, who is credited for working on Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The pilot episode is directed by Melina Matsoukas.

The series is produced by Apple as well as Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Stanfield’s executive producer role is joined by Marcel, author LaValle, LaValle, David Knoller and director Jonathan van Tulleken.

Following its three-episode premiere on Apple TV+, The Changeling will continue streaming every Friday until October 13th, 2023.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 a month.