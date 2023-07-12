Telus Giving Free 100GB Data Bonus to Some Customers

Gary Ng
26 seconds ago

In late June, Telus started giving out a free data bonus to select customers, offering up 100GB of monthly data.

According to the text message seen by iPhone in Canada, Telus says the “complimentary” 100GB bonus of high speed data is just for being a customer with the company, a way of “saying thanks” for staying “on Canada’s most awarded network”.

Telus says no action is needed as the bonus data is automatically added to accounts and will remain as long as customers stay on their current plan. The 100GB bonus data expires in eight years.

This particular iPhone in Canada reader is on a grandfathered $85/35GB Peace of Mind Connect plan. The extra data on his bill reads, “100GB Connect – Bonus”, with a noted expiry date of fall 2031.

Telus has given out free data bonuses to customers in the past before, such as this past February, when 10GB was doled out to customers. But a 100GB bonus is 10x this amount and seemingly is a way to ensure customers stick to their existing plans and remain a Telus customer.

Did you receive this 100GB data bonus from Telus recently? What’s your original plan?

