Apple Store Union Files Complaint Citing Bad Faith Negotiations

Negotiations between Apple and its first unionized US retail store have hit a major obstacle, as the labour representatives have lodged a complaint, accusing the company of engaging in negotiations in bad faith.

According to a Bloomberg report, the union has taken the complaint to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), citing a consistent pattern of regressive bargaining.

The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, which represents the Apple store in Towson, Maryland, claims that Apple is deliberately stalling and has not responded to the crucial proposals put forward by employees.

Apple has only presented counteroffers that maintain the status quo, frustrating the employees’ demands for progress, says the union. Additionally, it expressed discontent over Apple’s sharing of negotiation details with its other retail stores.

This clash comes after months of negotiations between Apple and the union, representing approximately 100 employees at the Maryland store. They believe that Apple has been using stall tactics and acting against the spirit of reaching a collective bargaining agreement.

Tensions escalated during the latest bargaining session held on Tuesday, with the union and Apple engaging in a heated exchange.

Apple has previously denied allegations of unfair labor practices filed with the NLRB in relation to incidents at other retail locations.

Earlier this year, Apple attempted to dissuade other retail stores from unionizing by using the negotiations at the Towson store as a cautionary example.

It highlighted that the Towson store prioritizes time-off benefits for full-time employees, which might make unionization less appealing to part-time workers.

This recent NLRB complaint is at least the second filed by the union representing the Maryland store. Last year, the union filed a claim with the board after Apple withheld certain benefits related to education and medical insurance from unionized locations.