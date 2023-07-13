PS5 Access Controller Pre-Order Date: July 21

PlayStation has announced a significant addition to its hardware lineup, the Access controller for PS5. This highly customizable controller is aimed at enhancing the gaming experience for players with disabilities, according to Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President, Brand, Hardware and Peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The Access controller, designed in collaboration with accessibility organizations and experts over the past five years, aims to allow gamers with disabilities to play comfortably for longer periods. It is set to hit global markets on December 6, with preorders beginning on July 21.

Priced at a suggested retail price of $119.99 CAD for Canadian players, the Access controller is equipped with various features to personalize the gaming experience. Users can adjust the controller layout with different button and stick caps in multiple shapes and designs. It can operate from any 360° orientation and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

On the PS5 console, gamers can use numerous settings for the Access controller tailored to their needs. They can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or even disable buttons to avoid accidental pressing. Remarkably, gamers can pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller to be used collectively.

The Access controller kit includes a variety of button caps and stick caps, as well as button cap tags for easy identification of mapped inputs. It also comes with a 1.5m USB Type-C to Type-C cable for connectivity.

Preorders for the Access controller will start on July 21 at 10am local time in various countries, including the U.S. ($89 USD), U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal, and through select retailers in other global markets.