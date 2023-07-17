Microsot Announces Cheaper Xbox Game Pass Core Subscriptio, Sunsets Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft has revealed its new Xbox Game Pass Core subscription. In a bid to sunset the existing Xbox Live Gold model, Xbox Game Pass Core is a cheaper option than the current Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft states that Xbox Game Pass Core includes online access for multiplayer games. Additionally, subscribers will be able to play a “catalogue of over 25 high-quality games” on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

At launch, only 19 of the aforementioned 25 games will be available. New titles are said to be added two or three times each year. Microsoft has announced the current slate includes:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Xbox Game Pass Core will be available in Canada for $11.99/month or $69.99 for an annual subscription. The subscription launches on September 14th

The introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core effectively sunsets the existing Xbox Live Gold subscription that first launched for Xbox 360. On September 14th, all current Xbox Live Gold members will adopt Xbox Game Pass Core automatically.

Thankfully, all Xbox One Games With Gold titles that have been redeemed over the years will remain available for players to access as long as an active Xbox Game Pass Core, Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate subscription is maintained. All Xbox 360 Game With Gold titles will be kept in a player’s library, regardless of subscription status.

As Xbox Game Pass continues to evolve its catalogue, the core selling points of Xbox Live Gold began to struggle in comparison. The monthly Games With Gold titles have paled in comparison to the monthly additions to Game Pass. The introduction of the Xbox Game Pass Core not only unified everything under one banner but also offers a much more modern approach to its online membership.