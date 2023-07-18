iOS 16.6 Release Candidate and More Out for Developers

Apple has made numerous release candidate (RC) software builds available for developers on Tuesday, including iOS 16.6 and more. RC builds signal one last version before final releases are made for all Apple users.

Here’s what’s available below:

iOS 16.6 RC (20G75)

iPadOS 16.6 RC (20G75)

macOS 13.5 RC (22G74)

watchOS 9.6 RC (20U73)

tvOS 16.6 RC (20M73)

iOS 15.7.8 RC (19H364)

iPadOS 15.7.8 RC (19H364)

Apple will release its next versions of iOS, iPadOS and more later this fall.