QLED Philips Roku TV Models Launch in Canada

Roku has announced the launch of QLED Philips Roku TV models in Canada on Tuesday, ahead of the back-to-school season.

“The QLED Philips Roku TV is an important addition to our lineup of Roku TV models available to Canadian consumers,” said Marcin Lempka, Country Manager, Canada at Roku, in an issued statement. “Our partnership with Philips extends our commitment to providing Canadians with their favourite entertainment on the platform they have come to know and love, with an enhanced visual experience through the QLED Philips Roku TV.”

The QLED Philips Roku TV models will be available in four sizes ranging from 50” to 75”. These TVs feature a 4K Ultra HD QLED display for vibrant pictures, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, a sleek borderless design, and access to The Roku Channel for a variety of hit movies, shows, live channels, and Roku Originals. They have a 120 ‘Perfect Motion Rate’ from Philips, the latter’s virtual index for describing fast refresh rates when viewing content like sports.

The TVs also have a built-in universal search function that lets users easily find new entertainment by searching for a title, actor, or director. The QLED Philips Roku TV models also automatically update their software, adding new streaming channels and features without users needing to lift a finger.

These Philips QLED smart TVs, integrated with the Roku start at $549.99 for the 50” model, and are set to hit select Best Buy stores this August.