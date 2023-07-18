Ubisoft Celebrates 25 Years in Canada, Highlights Impact Report

Ubisoft is celebrating the 25th year since it established its first Canadian studio. Since that time, the company has continued to grow, innovate, and provide new opportunities for the Canadian game development scene.

As part of its 25th-year celebration, Ubisoft has launched its very first Canadian Impact Report. This report highlights many of Ubisoft’s accomplishments within the country the past year. “ We reflect on our accomplishments in 2022-2023, recognize the incredible progress we have made, and humbly acknowledge that there is still more to be done,” the report reads.

Ubisoft’s Canadian studios have helped create entries in many of gaming’s biggest franchises. Assassin’s Creed was born in Ubisoft Montreal. Ubisoft Toronto has tackled entries in Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and more. Ubisoft Quebec has also been essential to Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, and more.

From the top of the report, Ubisoft notes that in 2022, there were 204 paid internships offered within the production teams. This also includes the Ubisoft Toronto education program NEXT and the mentorship program Develop at Ubisoft.

🤩 The #DevelopatUbisoft and NEXT ceremony was certainly one for the books! 🏆 Last week, we celebrated our 11 winners and gave them a warm welcome to our studio, where they'll kickstart their careers with a paid internship! Get the recap ➡ https://t.co/TouwW9JK2w #lifeatubi pic.twitter.com/1TZ9SByKBO — Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) May 15, 2023

Additionally, Ubisoft’s Canadian studios provided 71 education-related activities in the last year. This includes Hack the ROM. $150,000 in cash prizes was awarded to Ubisoft Indie Series winners in Ontario and Quebec. Other notable programs include Zero Harm in Comms and Rainbow Six Siege Reputation Program.

Ubisoft’s Canadian studios have also supported many employee-led initiatives. Broken down in the report, more than $100,000 was raised by Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Sqguenay, and Ubisoft Quebec employees for cancer research (Ride to Conquer Cancer) and Extra Life.

Over 190 employees are Green Committee members, driving awareness for green initiatives. 238 employees are involved in a number of community-based volunteer activities. Plus, over 1,150 Canadian employees take part in Employee Resource Groups in Canada.

Rounding out the report, Ubisoft is among the top 60 companies by Forbes for Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity It’s also been ranked as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for Young People in 2023. Finally, the studio is in Forbes World’s 300 Best Employers worldwide.

Ubisoft has a number of Canadian studios based in Toronto, Montreal, Quebec, Winnipeg, Halifax, Saguenay, and Sherbrooke.