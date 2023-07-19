Air Canada Debuts New App Features on iOS and Android

Air Canada has officially announced new features available for its mobile app on iOS and Android, to go with other flight updates for customers. These upgrades form part of its ‘More to Travel’ initiative, aiming to elevate the airline’s travel products and services.

“At Air Canada, we know that a comfortable and enjoyable onboard experience is an important part of our customers’ travel journey,” said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Products and Services at Air Canada, in an email statement. “We’re pleased to offer more food and beverage options across a variety of tastes and preferences including products not available today on any Canadian airline, as we continue improving Air Canada’s overall onboard experience.”

Key Airline Upgrades Include:

Extended Onboard Menu : Earth’s Own oat milk now available, a first for Canadian airlines. The in-flight drink list is now enriched with craft beers including Blue Moon Belgian White and Hop Valley IPA, as well as Vizzy Strawberry Orange Mimosa Hard Seltzer and fine Rosé from Provence, France. The food menu now includes gourmet options like butter chicken with rice pilaf and cauliflower peas masala on select flights.

: Earth’s Own oat milk now available, a first for Canadian airlines. The in-flight drink list is now enriched with craft beers including Blue Moon Belgian White and Hop Valley IPA, as well as Vizzy Strawberry Orange Mimosa Hard Seltzer and fine Rosé from Provence, France. The food menu now includes gourmet options like butter chicken with rice pilaf and cauliflower peas masala on select flights. Expanded Entertainment Content: Air Canada has now partnered with Mattel to bring some of the most popular kids’ shows onboard. Exclusives include Mattel favourites like Hot Wheels in the City and Barbie’s vlog.

Air Canada has made enhancements to its mobile app to ensure easy access to crucial travel information.

These upgrades include user-friendly mobile boarding passes, streamlined international check-in with passport details linked to Aeroplan member profiles, and integrated Star Alliance airport maps for easier navigation. The app also allows for pre-ordering of in-flight meals for Signature Class and Premium Economy passengers on select international flights departing Canada.

“Our customers want information and digital tools that meet their real-time needs when navigating busy airports. Our focus is on delivering contextual travel information directly to our customers’ devices via our award-winning Air Canada App, with even more improvements to come,” said Derek Whitworth, Managing Director, Customer Digital Technology at Air Canada, in an issued statement.

We’ve used the Air Canada app recently for some summer travel and it’s been pretty good in providing updates when gate changes occur, and always allowing quick access from the iPhone lock screen to our digital boarding passes.