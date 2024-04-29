Mercedes-Benz to Prioritize In-House Software Over Apple CarPlay

In an episode of Decoder with The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, has unequivocally dismissed the notion of Apple’s next-gen CarPlay taking control of all screens within the company’s vehicles.

During the interview, Källenius emphasized the importance of a holistic software ecosystem tailored to meet evolving customer expectations for enhanced technology experiences in vehicles.

Apple’s announcement of an advanced CarPlay version in 2022, extending phone-mirroring capabilities to auxiliary screens like the gauge cluster, received considerable attention.

However, Mercedes-Benz remains resolute in its decision not to integrate this feature into its production models.

While Apple aims to revolutionize in-car experiences by controlling essential functions such as HVAC and vehicle instrumentation, Mercedes-Benz appears content with its ongoing collaboration with Google. Källenius reveals plans for a new navigation feature leveraging Google Maps, with Mercedes’ engineering team playing a pivotal role in its development.

Expressing a commitment to customer choice, Källenius confirmed the continued availability of phone-mirroring services, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, despite industry trends moving away from them.

Referring to General Motors’ controversial decision to exclude Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its upcoming electric vehicle lineup, Källenius underscored Mercedes-Benz’s open approach to customer preferences.

Källenius said that Mercedes-Benz remains steadfast in offering multiple options for connectivity, accommodating those who prefer external mirroring services.