Leaked iPhone 16 Dummy Models Show Size, Design Changes

Alleged dummy models of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 lineup posted on X by Sonny Dickson offer an exclusive look into some obvious design and size changes (via MacRumors).

The images show four dummy models representing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These replicas supposedly serve as stand-ins for real devices, aiding in display and testing purposes.

The dummy models also highlight the slightly increased dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Anticipated to grow from 6.1 to 6.3 inches and 6.7 to 6.9 inches respectively, these models stand out in size comparison within the lineup.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their predecessors’ sizes at 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

However, rumours suggest a redesigned vertical camera array to accommodate spatial video capture, a departure from previous models.

Since the iPhone 13, Apple’s non-Pro iPhone models have sported diagonally arranged dual rear cameras. The upcoming iPhone 16 lineup continues this trend, promising enhanced camera capabilities across the board.

Colour options are also expected to expand, with the iPhone 16 Pro expected to debut in four new colors, while the regular models may offer up to seven color choices.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced during Apple’s annual keynote in September.