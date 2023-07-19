Apple Launches New ‘Apple at Work’ Video, Highlighting Security Features

The Underdogs are back for another ‘Apple at Work’ video. Launched on the company’s YouTube channel, the Cupertino company produced a video highlighting some of the security features Apple products offer.

The video itself is roughly eight minutes long and features the rag-tag group known as The Underdogs. Dubbed ‘Swiped Mac’, the video opens with the group having to give an important presentation to a client. However, everything runs amok when their MacBook Air is stolen by thieves.

“The Underdogs are back in action. This time they’re on a mission to save a missing Mac,” the video’s description reads. “Thankfully they’ve got Apple’s powerful security features on their side. Great news for them. Bad, bad news for the bumbling thieves.”

The group then set off to retrieve the MacBook Air using many of Apple’s built-in security features. In order to get their device back in time, The Underdogs are shown to utilize Find My tracking, Notify When Left Behind, Touch ID and Face ID. Other features shown include Secure Enclave, end-to-end encryption, Remote Wipem and more. Its core mission is to highlight and educate consumers on ways Apple offers security to its user base.

Over the years, Apple has released a number of Apple at Work features. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company released a video featuring The Underdogs working from home. It offered insight into ways iPhone, iPad, and Mac products could make that transition from the office easier.