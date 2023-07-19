Apple’s Beats Studio Pro Headphones Cost $469 in Canada

John Quintet
1 hour ago

beats studio pro apple

Apple’s Beats has announced the launch of their new Studio Pro Wireless Headphones in Black, Sandstone, Navy and Deep Brown.

One of the prominent features of the new headphones is their ultra-plush engineered leather cushions that provide extended comfort and durability. The Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones can be folded easily for storage in the included carrying case and feature multi-function on-ear controls.

The new headphones sport the Beats Custom Acoustic Platform, which provides an immersive listening experience with nearly zero distortion at high volumes. The headphones also offer active noise canceling and a transparency mode for an adaptive listening experience.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones feature Spatial Audio for a cinema-like sound experience. It offers dynamic head tracking for an interactive experience and can be personalized just for your ears using your iPhone.

The new Beats headphones come with enhanced Apple and Android compatibility, allowing easy pairing with devices. Users can also locate their lost headphones using the Find My feature. With upgraded voice-targeting microphones, the headphones promise high-quality call performance by actively filtering out background noise.

The Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones are also designed for long listening sessions, offering up to 40 hours of battery life. They also feature a Fast Fuel option that provides up to 4 hours of playtime from a quick, 10-minute charge.

Users can connect their devices via multiple options, including Class 1 Bluetooth, USB-C audio for simultaneous listening and charging, and 3.5mm analog input for wired audio sources. The headphones also offer three distinct sound profiles for a customized audio experience.

The design of the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones is optimized for comfort, with lightweight construction and premium metal sliders for flexible adjustment.

In the box, you can expect the Beats Studio Pro headphones, a carrying case, a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and audio, a 3.5mm analog audio cable, a quick start guide, and a warranty card. A USB-C power adapter is sold separately.

These new Beats Studio Pro headphones are priced at $469.95 in Canada on Apple.ca and ship within one business day and offer free delivery. This seems like a cheaper alternative to Apple’s AirPods Max, which is due for an upgrade soon.

Check out some first reviews of these headphones below:

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Telus and Bell Connection Fee Jumps 20%, Matching Rogers

Two weeks ago, we told you Rogers and Fido increased its connection fee to $60 and now its rivals Telus and Bell have followed suit, as expected. According to changes on the Telus and Bell websites this morning, the connection fee from both companies has similarly increased to $60, up from $50. "A one-time Connection...
Gary Ng
6 days ago

Apple Opens Doors to Public Betas for iOS 17 and More

Apple has released public betas for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and HomePod Software 17. The company announced at WWDC it would launch its public betas for customers in July, and here we are as promised. The Public beta program allows any Apple customer to test out its latest software—no...
Gary Ng
7 days ago

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals in Canada 2023 [Day 2]

We've reached Day 2 of Amazon's Prime Day sale in Canada. The online retailer continues to add more deals--here are the latest trending deals as of writing. Note that Apple's AirTags have a rare sale now, plus more. Check out the list below: Electronics: Amazon Fire Tablets for the Whole Family: Up to 33% off...
IIC Deals
1 week ago