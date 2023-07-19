Apple’s Beats Studio Pro Headphones Cost $469 in Canada

Apple’s Beats has announced the launch of their new Studio Pro Wireless Headphones in Black, Sandstone, Navy and Deep Brown.

One of the prominent features of the new headphones is their ultra-plush engineered leather cushions that provide extended comfort and durability. The Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones can be folded easily for storage in the included carrying case and feature multi-function on-ear controls.

The new headphones sport the Beats Custom Acoustic Platform, which provides an immersive listening experience with nearly zero distortion at high volumes. The headphones also offer active noise canceling and a transparency mode for an adaptive listening experience.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones feature Spatial Audio for a cinema-like sound experience. It offers dynamic head tracking for an interactive experience and can be personalized just for your ears using your iPhone.

The new Beats headphones come with enhanced Apple and Android compatibility, allowing easy pairing with devices. Users can also locate their lost headphones using the Find My feature. With upgraded voice-targeting microphones, the headphones promise high-quality call performance by actively filtering out background noise.

The Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones are also designed for long listening sessions, offering up to 40 hours of battery life. They also feature a Fast Fuel option that provides up to 4 hours of playtime from a quick, 10-minute charge.

Users can connect their devices via multiple options, including Class 1 Bluetooth, USB-C audio for simultaneous listening and charging, and 3.5mm analog input for wired audio sources. The headphones also offer three distinct sound profiles for a customized audio experience.

The design of the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones is optimized for comfort, with lightweight construction and premium metal sliders for flexible adjustment.

In the box, you can expect the Beats Studio Pro headphones, a carrying case, a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and audio, a 3.5mm analog audio cable, a quick start guide, and a warranty card. A USB-C power adapter is sold separately.

These new Beats Studio Pro headphones are priced at $469.95 in Canada on Apple.ca and ship within one business day and offer free delivery. This seems like a cheaper alternative to Apple’s AirPods Max, which is due for an upgrade soon.

Check out some first reviews of these headphones below: