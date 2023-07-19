Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from July 19

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Get bonus 100 MB data with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 MB bonus data/mo. with Prepaid Voice and Data plans when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Ongoing deals:
Get bonus Crave Mobile & $10/mo credit for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 25 and Ultimate 25 & 50 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Save $35/mo. per line when you sign up for Mobility services with Bell.
Get $600 in bill credits for every line you add.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Bonus : Small business mobility customers receive a $100 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of data for $55 per month in Quebec, 100GB of CAN-U.S. data for $65/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get up to $570 off iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get $900 off your Samsung Galaxy S23 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Ongoing deals:
Save 40% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $20 per month for six months.
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save up to $850 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get iPad (9th generation) for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, connect it to your unlimited data plan for just $10 extra per month.
Get the Google Pixel 7 and save $445 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years with an Unlimited CAN-US 5G+ plan when you bring your own device (Quebec only).
Get amazing deals during the Summer Tech Upgrade Event (exclusive offers for Business).
Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.
Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $53/month.
Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.
Get 30GB for $45/month after a credit of $10/month for 24 months or 40GB for $50/month after a credit of $12/month for 24 months. When you bring your own phone, on new activations only. (Excluding Quebec).
Get a $25/month credit for 12 months on the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps Unlimited Internet plans, or a $35/month credit for 12 months on the 300 Mbps plan. (Ontario only)
Ongoing deals:
Get iPhone 11 for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
Get the Google Pixel 6a for $0 down and $1/month, with Sweet Pay™ over 24 months on an eligible 2-year plan.
Get 10GB for $39/month when you bring your own phone. Available on new activations only. (Excluding Quebec)
Limited time offer: get 40GB for $55/month, Unlimited Canada-U.S. Calling + U.S. Roaming, on new activations. (Quebec only)
Get 20GB for $39/month when you bring your own phone. Available on new activations only. (Quebec only)
Save up to 90% on certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.
Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $0 down, 0% APR, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan.
Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $75/mo (ON).
Get a new phone. Plans starting from $33/mo in QC or from $35/mo in other regions.
Introducing Member Mondays: new week, new deal. Get limited-time offers from Virgin’s partners every Monday.
Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options.
Members save $80 on groceries with Walmart online groceries. Get $20 off the first four orders of $100 or more. Expires on July 26, 2023.
Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).
Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One.
Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.
Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).
Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Ookla's Q2 2023 Canada Market Report was released today, highlighting Bell as the fastest mobile operator among national providers in Canada, boasting a median download speed of 116.59 Mbps, ahead of rivals Telus (96 Mbps) and Rogers (93 Mbps). The report also revealed that Rogers offered the quickest median upload speed during the same period,...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...
SaskTel announced today the launch of its 5G network in the Town of Kindersley and City of Melfort, extending 5G data speeds and a new level of connectivity to the region's residents and businesses. "Wireless technologies and the connectivity they deliver are critical to Saskatchewan’s continued growth," remarked Don Morgan, the Minister Responsible for SaskTel,...