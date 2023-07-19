Nissan to Get Tesla Supercharger Access in Canada

Nissan has announced it will adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) starting in 2025, making it the first Japanese automaker to pledge future support for NACS, Tesla North is reporting.

Starting next year, Nissan will offer a NACS charging adapter for their Ariya models, which currently use the Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) for DC fast charging.

This adapter will enable customers to connect their vehicles to NACS plugs at compatible charging stations, enhancing the convenience of charging their EVs.

By 2025, Nissan intends to equip their EVs in the U.S. and Canadian markets with a NACS port. This will allow drivers to charge their vehicles seamlessly on the extensive Tesla Supercharger network, significantly expanding the availability of fast-charging locations for Nissan EVs.

Jérémie Papin, Chairperson of Nissan Americas, views this move as a testament to Nissan’s commitment to accessible electric mobility.

“By adopting the NACS standard, we’re strengthening our long-term vision of increased electrification under our Ambition 2030 plan,” Papin said. “We’re excited to offer thousands more fast chargers to Nissan EV drivers, enhancing their confidence and convenience during long-distance travel.”

Welcome Nissan owners to Superchargers across North America ⚡️ https://t.co/j78oF1Eb1E — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) July 19, 2023

As part of its Ambition 2030 strategy, Nissan aims for over 40% of its vehicle sales in the U.S. to be fully electric by 2030, with an even higher percentage being electrified.

This includes the assembly of two new all-electric vehicles at the Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi, which is scheduled to begin in late 2025.

Nissan plans to release further details about the implementation of NACS compatibility at a later date, showcasing their commitment to embracing Tesla’s charging standard.

