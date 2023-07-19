PlayStation Summer Sale is Live, Featuring The Last of Us Part I, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and More

PlayStation’s annual Summer Sale is now live. Starting today, players around the globe can take advantage of discounts on a number of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. Some games offer up to 80 percent off.

The PlayStation Summer Sale is on until Wednesday, August 16th. It’s a great time to purchase that game you’ve been meaning to pick up ahead of the busy fall release schedule. Games like The Last of Us Part I, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Cyberpunk 2077, and NBA 2K23 are all available at a discounted price.

Below are a number of fantastic options available during the sale.

The Last of Us Part 1 – $63.89 (save 29%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – $51.29 (save 43%)

Horizon Forbidden West -$51.29 (save 43%)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – $37.79 (save 58%)

The Last of Us Part II – $26.74 (save 50%)

Stray – $29.99 (save 25%)

Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 (save 50%)

EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition – $47.99 (save 60%)

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 – $71.99 (save 20%)

Sonic Frontiers – $39.99 (save 50%)

NBA 2K23 PS5 – $8.99 (save 80%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $26.39 (save 67%)

Dead Island 2 – $73.50 (save 25%)

Dead Space – $62.99 (save 30%)

WWE 2K23 – $51.99 (save 35%)

PGA 2K23 – $31.49 (save 65%)

Forspoken – $46.74 (save 50%)

Gotham Knights – $26.99 (save 70%)

Resident Evil Village – $24.99 (save 50%)

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass – $74.99 (save 40%)

It’s worth noting that PlayStation has stated some games will be removed from the promotion on August 2nd. The game’s PlayStation Store page should have more information on its end date.

Check out the full list of available discounts here.