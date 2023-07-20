Tesla to Allow FSD Transfers in Q3 as One-Time Offer

Tesla has delivered outstanding results in its Q2 earnings report, exceeding Wall Street expectations with a remarkable $24.9 billion in total revenue and achieving a net income of $2.7 billion.

During the Q2 earnings call, Tesla revealed it has been attentive to customer feedback and is set to fulfill one of the most frequent requests.

In Q3, the company will allow a one-time transfer of Full Self-Driving (FSD), addressing the concern of existing customers who hesitated to upgrade to new vehicles due to FSD not being transferable (via Tesla North).

CEO Elon Musk confirmed the news, stating that Tesla is excited to announce the FSD transferability option for Q3, providing a unique opportunity for customers.

However, he emphasized that this will be a one-time amnesty, so customers need to take advantage of it within the third quarter or place their orders within reasonable delivery time frames.

Customers who have previously invested significant sums in FSD beta can now upgrade to new Tesla vehicles without the burden of purchasing FSD beta again. This move is expected to be particularly well-received by loyal Tesla fans eagerly waiting to upgrade their vehicles.

As of the end of the second quarter, Tesla announced that the cumulative miles driven with FSD beta have impressively surpassed 300 million miles, a significant milestone for the company’s autonomous driving technology.

The news of Tesla’s record Q2 earnings and the FSD transfer option has sparked enthusiasm among Tesla enthusiasts and investors alike.

With the opportunity to upgrade their vehicles without additional FSD costs, customers are expected to seize the chance during the third quarter.

