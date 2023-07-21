Google Co-founder Sergey Brin Returns to Work on ‘Gemini’ AI Model

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, has made a notable return to the forefront of the tech giant’s operations, and is said to have been actively involved in AI research, The Wall Street Journal reports.

(PHOTO: JUNG YEON-JE/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES)

Spending three to four days a week at Google’s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters, Brin’s renewed engagement comes as Google strives to develop its next major artificial intelligence system.

Sources familiar with the matter says that he has recently become deeply immersed in AI-related activities, particularly in the development of Google’s highly-anticipated AI model, Gemini.

Working closely with a group of researchers, Brin has delved into technical discussions, including analyzing “loss curves” to measure the performance of AI programs over time.

Moreover, he has been convening weekly discussions on new AI research with Google employees and has actively influenced personnel matters, such as the hiring of sought-after researchers.

Gemini stands as Google’s ambitious endeavor to create a versatile AI program capable of rivaling OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, which powers a paid version of ChatGPT.

Demis Hassabis, the Google executive overseeing the project, revealed that Gemini is expected to become available later this year.

Apart from his role at Google, Brin has shown interest in the broader AI landscape.

He attended the launch party of Stable Diffusion, an image-generation program, and occasionally appears at events held in the AGI House, a $68 million mansion in Hillsborough, Calif., dedicated to exploring artificial general intelligence.

Brin’s dedication to the Gemini project is part of Google’s ongoing mission to develop AI systems that emulate humanlike capabilities. The tech giant aims to enhance user experiences for its billions of users, competing in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.