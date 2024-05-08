Matter 1.3 Specification Unveiled: Energy Reporting, EV Chargers, and More

The Connectivity Standards Alliance has today announced the release of Matter 1.3, presenting a significant leap forward for smart home technology integration.

This latest update introduces various enhancements aimed at making devices more user-friendly and efficient, particularly in kitchen and laundry settings, entertainment areas, and overall smart home management.

New functionalities in Matter 1.3 empower manufacturers and controllers to incorporate and certify these features into their products, both new releases and existing ones.

With ongoing investment from member companies to integrate and deploy these features, consumers can anticipate a wave of products equipped with these capabilities hitting the market soon.

Energy and Water Management:

Matter 1.3 introduces robust energy reporting capabilities to help users monitor and manage their energy consumption effectively. Moreover, it facilitates the integration of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), enabling users to control their electric vehicle chargers conveniently.

On the water management front, the update supports leak and freeze detectors, rain sensors, and controllable water valves, enhancing homeowners’ ability to monitor and safeguard their properties.

Expansion of Major Appliance Support:

One of the highlights of Matter 1.3 is the expanded support for major household appliances, including microwave ovens, ovens, cooktops, extractor hoods, and laundry dryers.

Users can now remotely control various functions of these appliances, receive notifications, and ensure efficient operation, thereby enhancing their overall convenience and safety.

Enhanced Entertainment and Smart Home Management:

Matter 1.3 enhances the functionality of media devices, offering improved TV experiences, expanded interactivity options, and seamless integration with other smart home devices.

Additionally, the update introduces features like Scenes and Command Batching, further streamlining user experiences and device interactions within the Matter ecosystem.

Developers interested in learning more about these enhancements can grab the latest Matter 1.3 SDK release here.