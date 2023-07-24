Instagram Subscriptions Expand to Canada

Instagram has announced the expansion of its subscription service to content creators in Canada, offering them new tools to foster deeper connections with their most engaged followers and generate recurring monthly income. This move comes after successful implementation and valuable insights gleaned from the U.S. market.

These subscriptions were introduced last year as part of the platform’s efforts to support creators in monetizing their content. After seeing the positive impact this feature has had on creators in the U.S., Instagram has decided to extend access to creators in other parts of the world.

In the upcoming weeks, creators from Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom will be able to avail of this feature. Instagram aims to continue this global roll-out in the subsequent months, said the company in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The subscription service provides creators with the ability to offer exclusive content and benefits to their subscribers on the same platform where they already engage with them. Creators can set a monthly price of their choice and provide a range of benefits to their subscribers. The expansion of this news comes after X, formerly known as Twitter, started paying its top verified users.

These benefits include Subscriber Posts, Stories, Reels, and Lives, where creators can generate exclusive content and interact with their paying subscribers. The newest exclusive stories will automatically be saved to Subscriber Highlights, ensuring subscribers do not miss any content.

Moreover, Subscriber Broadcast and Social Channels allow creators to give their subscribers special access or information in subscriber-only channels. Finally, Subscriber Badges enable creators to identify and prioritize interactions with their subscribers, as these badges will appear next to comments and messages sent by subscribers.

This initiative offers a suite of tools aimed at helping creators earn a living on Instagram by deepening their engagement with followers and unlocking monthly income opportunities, said Instagram.