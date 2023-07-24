Spotify to Increase ‘Premium’ Subscription Prices in Canada

Spotify has announced that it is increasing the price for its ‘Premium’ tier subscription. Users in Canada, the U.S. and other global markets will soon see the new pricing go into effect.

In a press release, Spotify confirms that subscription prices for its Premium tier model are going to be increased. The company states that there are now over 200 million global Premium users. In order to “keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world,” the company says.

As of now, Spotify has only announced the new pricing in the U.S. It’s confirmed that a Premium Single subscription costs $10.99 per month. Premium Duo will soon be available for $14.99/month and Premium Family for $16.99/month. Finally, Premium Student users will have to pay $5.99/month for continued access.

Spotify has not revealed the pricing model in Canada yet. However, the company notes that users will begin to receive emails explaining the price increase starting today.

In an FAQ page regarding the changes, Spotify confirms that subscribers will be given a two-month grace period before the new pricing model goes into effect. However, if they decide to cancel before that grace window, the price will be adjusted if they decide to re-subscribe. The same goes for those on a trial offer, users will have two months following their trial before the new pricing goes into effect.

Spotify Premium enables users to access on-demand music without ads interrupting their listening experience. Subscribers also have the option to download music for offline listening as well as improved content stream quality.

Here is a full list of markets being affected by Spotify’s price increase: