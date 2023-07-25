Apple Reportedly Considering Foldable iPad in Near Future

Apple is said to be considering the release of a foldable iPad in the near future, according to insights from supply chain sources, MacRumors is reporting.

The preview of an upcoming report from DigiTimes highlights Apple’s interest in expanding its foldable technology efforts beyond smartphones to the tablet sector.

The latest report adds fuel to previous speculations surrounding the development of a foldable iPad. Notably, prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted a potential launch of the device in 2024.

However, other industry experts such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young had not yet received any information about such a product at that time.

A foldable iPad, much like foldable smartphones offered by Samsung and Google, would feature a hinge mechanism that allows the device to be opened and closed akin to a book.

This design enables a significantly larger display when the device is unfolded, setting it apart from existing iPad models. Given its innovative features, a foldable iPad would likely be positioned above the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

The speculated foldable iPad is expected to showcase an entirely new design and come equipped with a lightweight and durable carbon fiber kickstand, as per Kuo’s predictions.

As of now, Apple has not officially launched any devices with foldable displays. However, the company is certainly exploring various options for the future, including foldable iPhones, iPads, and Macs.