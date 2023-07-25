Threads ‘Following’ Tab is Now Available

Meta’s Threads has started to roll out a highly-requested ‘Following’ tab, allowing users of the new text-based social network to only see content from people and companies they follow.

Prior to this, Threads would only show users content generated by its algorithm. But now, there’s a ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tab at the of the app. You can make the ‘Following’ tab appear by tapping the Threads icon or the Home tab along the bottom of the app (you will need to update to the latest version of the app), according to TechCrunch.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg replied to a user on Tuesday morning that asked about a following tab for Threads, by saying, “ask and ye shall receive.” The new ‘Following’ tab comes one day after Twitter rebranded to X.

Threads started out with huge popularity as many users sought an alternative to Twitter, now known as X. But recent data has shown Threads daily active users have fallen from its heights, suggesting the app’s initial honeymoon phase may be leveling out.