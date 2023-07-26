Freedom Mobile 5G Service is Now Live, Say Customers

Earlier this week, Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile announced its 5G network was now here, alongside nationwide data.

The company said it would roll out its 5G network within 10 days, with those on plans $45 or higher getting early access to the network. Now, it appears Freedom Mobile is wasting no time in getting things rolling with its 5G network.

According to various Freedom Mobile customers, they’re now starting to see 5G icons and connectivity, in various locations such as Ontario (Windsor, Hamilton, North York, Markham, Burlington, etc), as seen on compatible 5G devices such as Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. Others in B.C. (Vancouver) and Alberta (Calgary, Edmonton) also confirmed they’re getting 5G signals and service.

A speedtest.net test of Freedom Mobile 5G speeds at this moment resulted in around 121 Mbps download, which is more than double previous LTE speeds clocked at about 46 Mbps, according to Reddit user ‘TratzPatratz’.

Freedom Mobile said this week 5G is available now in Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, the GTA, Hamilton, London, and Windsor, with more locations to follow.

The ability for Quebecor to expand its wireless services nationwide was helped by the CRTC siding with the company over Rogers when it came to wholesale roaming rates.

Are you getting 5G service with Freedom Mobile right now? Where are you located–and on what device?