Freedom Mobile 5G Service is Now Live, Say Customers

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Earlier this week, Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile announced its 5G network was now here, alongside nationwide data.

The company said it would roll out its 5G network within 10 days, with those on plans $45 or higher getting early access to the network. Now, it appears Freedom Mobile is wasting no time in getting things rolling with its 5G network.

According to various Freedom Mobile customers, they’re now starting to see 5G icons and connectivity, in various locations such as Ontario (Windsor, Hamilton, North York, Markham, Burlington, etc), as seen on compatible 5G devices such as Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. Others in B.C. (Vancouver) and Alberta (Calgary, Edmonton) also confirmed they’re getting 5G signals and service.

A speedtest.net test of Freedom Mobile 5G speeds at this moment resulted in around 121 Mbps download, which is more than double previous LTE speeds clocked at about 46 Mbps, according to Reddit user ‘TratzPatratz’.

Freedom Mobile said this week 5G is available now in Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, the GTA, Hamilton, London, and Windsor, with more locations to follow.

The ability for Quebecor to expand its wireless services nationwide was helped by the CRTC siding with the company over Rogers when it came to wholesale roaming rates.

Are you getting 5G service with Freedom Mobile right now? Where are you located–and on what device?

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

CRTC Paves Way for Quebecor to Expand Cellphone Services Nationwide

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has made a pivotal decision that it says will bring more affordable cellphone plans for Canadians, while motivating companies to sustain their investment in top-tier networks. The Monday announcement establishes the tariff that Quebecor will pay Rogers to provide services using the latter's wireless network across the nation....
John Quintet
2 days ago

Freedom Mobile 5G is Here and Nationwide Data

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has officially launched its 5G network, alongside nationwide data for existing customers, as of today. We previously told you that Freedom Mobile customers would get merged monthly recurring data and nationwide data buckets. Now, Freedom Mobile says its 5G network is available early for select customers. Data Passes, Big Binge Bonus Data...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Freedom Mobile to Merge Nationwide and Freedom Data Buckets

Earlier this week, iPhone in Canada told you Videotron’s Freedom Mobile was expanding its wireless network into Quebec, while also preparing to introduce a new seamless roaming feature between the company’s network and it Nationwide network (the latter is through an agreement with Rogers). Now, we can tell you that Freedom Mobile will be merging...
Gary Ng
4 days ago