Freedom Mobile 5G is Here and Nationwide Data

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has officially launched its 5G network, alongside nationwide data for existing customers, as of today.

We previously told you that Freedom Mobile customers would get merged monthly recurring data and nationwide data buckets. Now, Freedom Mobile says its 5G network is available early for select customers. Data Passes, Big Binge Bonus Data and Pay Per Use data amounts are excluded. The 5G network will be rolled out over the next 10 days at no additional cost.

“Starting today, existing Freedom Mobile customers will start receiving email and SMS communications telling them that their monthly plan has been upgraded with Nationwide. Customers with monthly plans $45 and up will also receive an early access to Freedom’s 5G network,” said a Quebecor spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

It’s worth noting U.S. data buckets are still shown as a separate bucket within customer accounts.

As of now, Freedom Mobile 5G is available in Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, the GTA, Hamilton, London, and Windsor, with more places to follow.

Below is a copy of an email that Freedom Mobile customers can expect soon:

Freedom Mobile customers will be notified by text message as each line on their account upgrades, which are rolling out now.

“This is a way for us to thank our valued customers for choosing Freedom. We will have more to say about upgrades for all Canadians in the coming days,” said the Quebecor spokesperson.

Freedom Mobile was sold to Quebecor from Shaw, after Rogers acquired the latter and the three-way deal was made to appease regulators. Quebecor said it would launch its 5G network within two years and also lower wireless prices, which we’re starting to see especially with its $50/40GB Canada/USA plan.