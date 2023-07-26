New on Prime Video: August 2023

Gary Ng
38 mins ago

Super mario bros

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its list of new titles coming to the streaming service for August 2023.

Last month, 496 episodes of Degrassi were added, while next month you’ll be able to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on August 11, if you haven’t seen it yet (your kids will like it more than you).

YouTube video

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in Canada for August 2023 below:

August 1

  • Desecration
  • Capote
  • The Birdcage
  • Yours, Mine and Ours
  • Irma La Douce
  • The Barefoot Contessa
  • Bulletproof Monk
  • The Vikings
  • The Last Waltz
  • Captain America
  • The Great Train Robbery
  • Running Scared
  • Yentl
  • The Train
  • A Fish Called Wanda
  • Supernova
  • Teen Witch
  • The Purple Rose of Cairo
  • Hoosierz
  • Breath of Life
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

August 4

  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Original)
  • Mamba’s Diamond
  • WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

August 5

  • One Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

August 10

  • The Killing Vote (Exclusive Content)
  • WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

August 11

  • Red, White & Royal Blue (Amazon Original)
  • The Super Mario Bros Movie
  • WNBA Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

August 14

  • Moving On

August 15

  • In Bed with the Pedros
  • Mirrors

August 16

  • Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal (Exclusive Content)

August 17

  • Renfield

August 18

  • Shelter (Amazon Original)
  • Cangaco Novo (Amazon Original)
  • Listening Ears
  • Underbelly
  • Diamond in the Sky
  • WNBA: New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

August 24

  • Pizza Part 3: The Mummy
  • WNBA: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

August 25

  • Beautiful Disaster (Amazon Original)
  • El Extraño Caso Del Fantasma Claustrofóbico

August 28

  • Polite Society

August 30

  • A Good Person

August 31

  • Umesh Chronicles
  • Hostel Daze S4 (Exclusive Content)
  • WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month:

August 1

  • Unforgotten S5 on BritBox

August 2

  • Big Brother S25 on STACKTV

August 10

  • Twisted Metal on Paramount+

August 30

  • Archer S14 on STACKTV

