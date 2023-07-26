New on Prime Video: August 2023

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its list of new titles coming to the streaming service for August 2023.

Last month, 496 episodes of Degrassi were added, while next month you’ll be able to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on August 11, if you haven’t seen it yet (your kids will like it more than you).

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in Canada for August 2023 below:

August 1

Desecration

Capote

The Birdcage

Yours, Mine and Ours

Irma La Douce

The Barefoot Contessa

Bulletproof Monk

The Vikings

The Last Waltz

Captain America

The Great Train Robbery

Running Scared

Yentl

The Train

A Fish Called Wanda

Supernova

Teen Witch

The Purple Rose of Cairo

Hoosierz

Breath of Life

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Original)

Mamba’s Diamond

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

August 5

One Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

August 10

The Killing Vote (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

August 11

Red, White & Royal Blue (Amazon Original)

The Super Mario Bros Movie

WNBA Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

August 14

Moving On

August 15

In Bed with the Pedros

Mirrors

August 16

Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal (Exclusive Content)

August 17

Renfield

August 18

Shelter (Amazon Original)

Cangaco Novo (Amazon Original)

Listening Ears

Underbelly

Diamond in the Sky

WNBA: New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

August 24

Pizza Part 3: The Mummy

WNBA: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

August 25

Beautiful Disaster (Amazon Original)

El Extraño Caso Del Fantasma Claustrofóbico

August 28

Polite Society

August 30

A Good Person

August 31

Umesh Chronicles

Hostel Daze S4 (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month:

August 1

Unforgotten S5 on BritBox

August 2

Big Brother S25 on STACKTV

August 10

Twisted Metal on Paramount+

August 30

Archer S14 on STACKTV

Click here to sign up for Prime Video.