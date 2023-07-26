New on Prime Video: August 2023

In a bid to ensure universal access to reliable high-speed internet, the federal government and Ontario have announced significant investments for underserved communities across the province. The move is part of a broader initiative to bridge the digital divide and foster economic development in rural areas. Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental...
We’re one week away from August and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada, along with upcoming free Netflix Games. Highlights in August include Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, One Piece, and Heartstopper Season 2 heading our way. Watch this video teaser below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDn58N3QbZE Check out the full list of what’s...
X formerly known as Twitter, is implementing a new strategy to attract brands back to its platform by reducing prices for certain ad formats in the U.S. and U.K. The company has sent out emails to advertisers, viewed by the Wall Street Journal, warning that brands could lose their verified status if they fail to...