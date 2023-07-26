Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices during its summer Unpacked event. Its annual keynote offered a look at upcoming smartphones from the company, arriving this summer.

Samsung’s successors to its foldable series are finally here. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 offer notable differences from last year’s iterations. Thankfully, the company gave us an in-depth look at what’s to come for users looking to dive into the refined clamshell phone or more horizontal foldable.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is confirmed to be featuring a 3.4-inch Cover Screen. Expanding off what the Flip 4 brought to the table, the outer screen supports 720 x 748-pixel resolution and up to 60Hz. This display offers quite a bit of useability, including various widgets and notifications.

The interior display is now a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Adaptive, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device, Samsung has announced the device supports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Plus, users will have access to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. For the most part, Samsung hasn’t reinvented the wheel when it comes to specs. As far as its camera, Samsung includes a 12 MP wide lens as well as a 12 MP ultrawide lens, capable of shooting up to 123 degrees.

The Flip 5 maintains the same overall design and aesthetic as its predecessor. The body is comprised of Armor Aluminum as well as Gorilla Glass Victus 2. When folded, the Z Flip 5 measures 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm. Once unfolded, the device is 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm. Samsung has improved the hinge design. Samsung also states that it includes a 3,700 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is launching with White, Black, Mint, and Lilac colour options. Samsung exclusives include Blue, Yellow, Green, and Grey. Starting August 11th, the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available to purchase for $1,299.99. A 512GB model will be sold for $1,459.99.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to be a modest upgrade from last year’s Z Fold 4. The Cover Screen is comprised of a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz support. It includes a 2316 x 904-pixel density, which is pretty respectable, especially as the Cover Screen is able to display notifications, the time, etc. The cover includes a 10 MP selfie camera.

The primary screen, however, features a 7.6-inch AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 2176 x 1812 pixels. It also includes support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Samsung’s latest foldable features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM. The device also offers a variety of storage options, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The camera array includes a 50 MP wide-angle lens, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though Samsung has really tailored any major design changes. The new device offers notable refinements, however. When folded, the Z Fold 5 is 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm. Unfolded, the device is 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm. In both cases, the device is thinner than its predecessor. Samsung included a 4,400 mAh battery, the same capacity as last year’s model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come in Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue. Grey and Blue options will be sold through Samsung exclusively. As with the Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for purchase on August 11th. Starting with 256GBs, the device will be sold for $2,399.99 in Canada. The 512GB model is $2,559.99. Finally, a Samsung.ca exclusive 1TB model is launching for $2,879.99.