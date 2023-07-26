SpaceX to Launch Xplore’s Satellite Internet Service into Orbit [VIDEO]

SpaceX is set to launch the Hughes JUPITER 3 mission, the world’s largest commercial communications satellite, on Wednesday, July 26. The launch will take place from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) in Florida, with a 99-minute launch window opening at 11:04 p.m. ET (03:04 UTC on July 27).

If necessary, a backup launch opportunity is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, within the same window.

The Falcon Heavy mission will utilize two Falcon 9 side boosters that previously supported the USSF-44 and USSF-67 missions. After stage separation, these boosters will land simultaneously at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Seeing two Falcon 9 rockets land back on Earth is always a spectacular sight. The middle third Falcon 9 booster will be expended to send the satellite to its final destination.

SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the mission, which will commence approximately 15 minutes before liftoff.

Xplore (formerly Xplornet), which will be leveraging the JUPITER 3 satellite, expressed its excitement for the upcoming launch in a tweet: “Get ready, everyone! Tonight the world’s largest commercial communications satellite, JUPITER 3, will be launched into space from Cape Canaveral! It’s been an incredible journey to get here, and we’re so excited to see this satellite take off.”

JUPITER 3 is set to revolutionize Xplore’s satellite service by offering download speeds of up to 100 Mbps to rural Canadians outside of its fibre and 5G networks, starting this fall. This significant advancement will greatly enhance internet connectivity for rural communities, marking a new era in satellite communication, says Xplore.

Ironically, Xplore’s rural internet service powered by this huge satellite, is being sent into orbit by one of its biggest rivals, SpaceX, which operates its successful Starlink satellite internet service.