Tesla Drives Canada’s EV Rebate Program to Record Highs in June

John Quintet
38 seconds ago

In a significant boost to Canada’s Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program, Tesla’s Model 3 sales have hit a new high.

The EV leader delivered 4,096 qualifying Model 3s to Canadian customers in June, accounting for nearly one-third of all eligible zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) delivered during the month, as per Transport Canada numbers, reports Tesla North.

This has far outpaced the deliveries of traditional automakers, with the Chevy Bolt EUV and VW ID.4 trailing behind at 939 and 670 deliveries respectively, according to Transport Canada data compiled by Auto News Canada.

The iZEV program, which offers a $5,000 rebate for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) with an electric range greater than 49 kilometers, has seen a surge in popularity, largely driven by the sales of Tesla’s Model 3.

The program has already supported the purchase of 47,521 ZEVs in the first half of 2023, putting it on track to significantly surpass the full-year figure of 57,551 in 2022.

Tesla led the way big time in June with 4,099 iZEV incentives, followed by Hyundai with 1,427, and Chevrolet with 1,132, reports Auto News Canada. The record-breaking performance of the iZEV program, driven by strong sales of Tesla’s Model 3, underscores the growing popularity of zero-emission vehicles in Canada.

But the Transport Canada data shows there were 4,099 qualifying Tesla vehicles for the iZEV in June. However, the numbers point to just 3 Model Y sales. Considering how the Model Y RWD and Model Y Long Range recently qualified for the federal rebate, this single-digit number should be significantly higher.

An entry Model 3 RWD starts at $54,990, while an entry Model Y RWD starts at $59,990, before the $5,000 federal rebate has been applied, and relevant provincial rebates (such as up to $4,000 in BC; up to $7,000 in Quebec; up to $5,000 in New Brunswick).

The province of Quebec accounted for roughly half of all qualifying deliveries at 6,677, while Ontario saw a surge in shipments during the month to 3,381, with B.C. next at 1,712 incentives claimed. Total June iZEV incentives were at 12,765, up from 9,735 in May.

