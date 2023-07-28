Apple Releases ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Trailer Ahead of August 23 Premiere

Apple has released the trailer for the second season of Invasion, hitting Apple TV+ next month. The first season of the sci-fi epic set up a full-scale war between humanity and aliens. After reaching first contact, Invasion Season 2 looks to blow the lid on the war.

Invasion premiered on Apple TV+ in 2021. While receiving a mixed critical reception, Apple quickly renewed the series for a second season. The first season focuses on the lives of five people around the globe who all witness first contact with alien life as an invasion sets in.

The second season trailer merely contains a stringer reading, “The action-packed second season of “Invasion” picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans.

Invasion stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji, and Sam Neill. The series is created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil.

The second season of Invasion is comprised of 10 episodes. The Season 2 premiere lands on August 23rd on Apple TV+. It continues each week with a new episode streaming until its season finale on October 25th, 2023.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.