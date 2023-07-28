New on Paramount+ Canada: August 2023

This August on Paramount+ Canada, viewers can look forward to several highly anticipated releases. Kicking off on Tuesday, August 1, is “MIXTAPE,” a new documentary exclusive to the streaming service that dives deep into the evolution and significance of mixtapes in the hip hop culture.

The end of the first week sees the release of “Mafia Mamma” on Friday, August 4, a thrilling new film about a suburban American woman who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. The following week on Thursday, August 10, will see the launch of “TWISTED METAL,” a new action-comedy series based on the popular PlayStation game, also exclusive to Paramount+ in Canada, alongside the release of “LOVE IN TAIPEI,” a Paramount+ Original Movie about a summer of unexpected romance and self-discovery in Taipei.

Viewers will have the opportunity to watch or rewatch “The Chosen,” the acclaimed series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth, as all three seasons will be available starting from Friday, August 25. Finally, on Wednesday, August 30, “LE STADE,” a new Paramount+ Original Docuseries that documents the exciting journey of the Stade Toulousain rugby team, premieres. All these and more are the top highlights for August on Paramount+ Canada.

Check out the full list of new titles on Paramount+ Canada for August 2023 below:

August 1

MIXTAPE (New Documentary)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (Movie)

Bee Movie (Movie)

No Strings Attached (Movie)

August 4

Mafia Mamma (New Movie)

August 8

Book Club (Movie)

Charlotte’s Web (Movie)

Nightcrawler (Movie)

August 10

LOVE IN TAIPEI – Paramount+ Original Movie (New Movie)

TWISTED METAL – Exclusive to Paramount+ in Canada, Season 1 (New Series)

August 11

Paint (New Movie)

August 14

Assassin Club (New Movie)

August 15

Four Brothers (Movie)

Megamind (Movie)

REINVENTING ELVIS: THE 1968 COMEBACK – Exclusive to Paramount+ in Canada (New Documentary)

Shaft (Movie)

August 18

When You Finish Saving the World (New Movie)

August 22

Baby Shark’s Big Show – New Episode Block (Series)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Movie)

The Last Airbender (Movie)

The Loud House The Really Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)

The Untouchables (Movie)

August 24

Organ Trail (New Movie)

August 25

The Chosen, Season 1 to 3 (Series)

August 29

Blue’s Clues & You, New Episode Block (Series)

Galaxy Quest (Movie)

I Love You, Man (Movie)

The Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)

The Trueman Show (Movie)

August 30