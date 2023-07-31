Disney+ Releases Thrilling ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer [VIDEO]

Disney+ has just released the much-awaited trailer for the second season of “Loki,” starring the beloved Tom Hiddleston as the “God of Mischief.”

Building on the dramatic events of the season 1 finale, where Loki finds himself trapped in an alternate reality and separated from Sylvie, season 2 will witness Loki experiencing involuntary time-slipping across different periods.

To navigate the increasingly perilous multiverse, filled with superhero variants causing havoc, Loki reluctantly teams up with the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

His mission also involves finding Sylvie, his female counterpart, and confronting Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and the enigmatic Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong).

Fan-favorite characters Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter K-5E (Eugene Cordero) are set to return. Furthermore, anticipation builds around the possible appearance of Kang the Conqueror, an alternate version of He Who Remains.

Additionally, the teaser introduces a fresh face portrayed by “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor Ke Huy Quan, who plays a TVA employee offering potential assistance to Loki’s time-slipping dilemma.

Loki season 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 6.

In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Loki season 2 below