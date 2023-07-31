Final Fantasy 14 Online is Finally Coming to Xbox

Square Enix announced late last week its critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV Online, will be officially launched on Xbox Series X/S in Spring 2024. This is one of those “finally” moments as the game first debuted 13 years ago on September 30, 2010.

The news was first revealed at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2023 in Las Vegas by FFXIV Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer.

Final Fantasy XIV Online, the fourteenth mainline game in the esteemed Final Fantasy series, is set in the vibrant world of Hydaelyn. The game offers a realm where players can embark on epic quests together, explore bustling cities, towering forests, and deadly deserts, and engage in a captivating and ongoing story.

The game also includes a feature called the Duty Support system, which allows players to tackle content with a party of NPC allies, enabling them to comfortably experience the stories of Eorzea on their own.

The open beta for Final Fantasy XIV Online is set to launch on Xbox Series X/S as part of the Patch 6.5x series. The game will support 4K on Xbox Series X and offer fast loading times on both consoles.

In addition, the Final Fantasy XIV Online Expanded Free Trial will be available on Xbox Series X/S, allowing players to enjoy the entirety of A Realm Reborn as well as the award-winning Heavensward and Stormblood expansions up to level 70 with no restrictions on playtime. An open beta will be made available on Xbox Series X/S ahead of the release of the game.