Here are the 2023 iPhone Photography Awards Winners

Ivan Silva – Grand Prize Winner

The annual iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) unveiled the winners of its 16th annual competition on Monday. The competition, which saw thousands of entries from every corner of the globe, celebrated the power of iPhone photography, once again.

The spotlight was on Ivan Silva of Mexico, who clinched the Grand Prize and was honoured with the Photographer of the Year Award. His winning image, titled ‘Heroe’, captured the spirit of a young boy feeling on top of the world, evoking a sense of shared triumph and joy (Messi fans are crying here). This was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro.

Thea Mihu of Germany was awarded the First Place Photographer of the Year for her image ‘Soy Sauce Village’. Her formal approach to the composition amplified the photo’s sense of solitude and focus, leaving a lasting impression on the judges. The image above was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro Max, taken in Hung Yen Province, HaNoi, Vietnam.

The Second Place prize was bagged by Sasa Borozan of Bosnia and Herzegovina for his image ‘Taming Waves’, shot on an iPhone 13 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Third Place Photographer of the Year Award was Derek Hager of the U.S. for his captivating photo, ‘Tucson Morning’, shot on an aging iPhone X from El Pesidio, Tuscon, showing us that great photography doesn’t require the latest camera.

There was a lone winner from Canada—Aaron Hao Tan—who won third place in the Cityscape category, with his image below taken in Chicago shot on an iPhone 7 Plus:

The competition also recognized top-three winners in an additional 14 categories, with photographers hailing from a wide variety of locations such as Sweden, Australia, China, and Brazil. The IPPAWARDS extended congrats to all the winners for their ability to capture stories with sensitivity, humour, and beauty.

All participating photographers vie for the top four accolades in the IPPAWARDS: the Grand Prize, and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place Photographer of the Year awards.

Every submission is in the running for the title of IPPA Photographer of the Year. The first-place winners across the 14 categories will each receive a Gold Bar from a globally renowned private gold mint. The second and third-place winners in these categories will be awarded a Platinum Bar from the same mint, says the company.

Now, it does cost money to participate, however. The entry fees are as follows: $5.50 for one image, $12.50 for three images, $18.50 for five images, $37.50 for ten images, $55.50 for fifteen images, $67.00 for twenty images, and $75.50 for twenty-five images. There is no cap on the number of images one can submit.

Want to take your iPhone photography to the next level? Click here to learn how to become an expert iPhone photographer (thanks for supporting independent media).