Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Now Available on Disney+ in Canada

After its theatrical run, Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to stream on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theatres in May, reaping roughly $845 million in the global box office. The film serves as the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It’s also the third and likely final instalment of director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films.

The film once again focuses on the group of space-travelling misfits, the Guardians of the Galaxy. It pick up shortly after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. After an incident leaves fan-favourite Rocket critically wounded, the rest of the team sets off on a mission to heal Rocket’s wounds, leading them into the crosshairs of the High Evolutionary and Orgocorp, his company.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 once again stars the ensemble cast composed of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Sean Gunn. Newcomers include Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays the High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. James Gunn once again returns as writer and director. Gunn The film is once again produced by MCU head Kevin Feige.

This will likely be Gunn’s last project within the MCU, at least in the forthcoming years. This year, it was announced that Gunn would be the new head of DC Films, alongside David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. The two now oversee DC Studios, which covers newly developed films, animation, television, and perhaps games down the line. Gunn is currently writing Superman: Legacy and will direct the film, which is slated for a theatrical release in July 2025.

Alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Disney+ now offers a Guardians of the Galaxy Collection to subscribers. This new menu options consolidates all of the movies and shows that feature the Guardians of the Galaxy characters. This includes:

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Thor: Love and Thunder

What If…?

MPower

I Am Groot

Disney+ is available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 for a yearly subscription in Canada.