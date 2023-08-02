Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 2

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Xplore Expands 5G Home Internet in Ontario; Satellite Service Coming Xplore has announced the activation of several 5G towers across Ontario, promising to deliver high-speed Home Internet with speeds reaching up to 100 Mbps and offering truly unlimited data. The company says this technological advancement is set to revolutionize the internet experience for residents in these communities. The areas benefitting from this upgrade include Russell,...

Eastlink Promo Plans: $39/20GB, $45/30GB Plus $100 Credit Wireless customers in Atlantic Canada have some new promo plans to check out from Eastlink, which has updated its rollover data plans to now includes $39/20GB and $45/30GB options. This pricing is for bring your own phone but if you add a line, you can get further discounts. The plans include unlimited nationwide calling, international...