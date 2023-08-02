Telus Launches HomePro, Includes Free Amazon Prime

Telus is taking steps to simplify the complexity of installing and managing multiple smart home products with the introduction of HomePro, a unique à la carte and subscription service.

This new offering will allow customers access to in-person and 24/7 online tech experts to support virtually every connected device in their home.

In partnership with Asurion, Telus aims to provide customers with device protection coverage and comprehensive online support for tasks including device setup, installation, troubleshooting, and more.

A special feature of HomePro is the inclusion of a monthly membership to Amazon Prime at no extra cost (valued at $9.99 per month), a courtesy of Telus.

“The growth of smart home devices is rising rapidly, but most have dedicated apps, log-ins and compatibility challenges, and consumers are looking for a simple way to set up, manage and protect them,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Mobility & Home Products and Transformation at Telus, in a statement.

HomePro will offer two monthly subscription plans:

The HomePro Starter plan at $15 per month: 24/7 virtual access to expert technical support and setup for almost any device in the home, along with an Amazon Prime membership. HomePro Starter is now available across Canada, except Quebec.

The HomePro Plus plan at $25 per month: all benefits of HomePro Starter plus device protection coverage for nearly every device in the home. HomePro Plus is expected to be introduced across Canada in the coming months.

If you take the price of Prime into consideration, you’re paying $5/month for the starter HomePro plan.

For those needing in-person expert tech installations and setup, à la carte services will be available without requiring a subscription, currently exclusive to Calgary but with expansion plans to more Canadian provinces in the upcoming months.

HomePro services are available to all customers, whether or not they currently have Telus services.