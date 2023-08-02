Telus EPP Back to School Deals: $55/50GB Canada-US and More

The flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell have brought back the popular $39/20GB plan, ahead of the back-to-school season. Back in May, Koodo debuted the $39/20GB plan, matching rivals Fido and Virgin Plus. These brands were matching the $39/20GB first launched by Freedom Mobile. Eventually in June, the $39/20 suddenly “expired” and went down...
Telus-owned Koodo is targeting select customers with a limited-time ‘Data Days’ promotion again, offering data add-ons for a fraction of their regular price. "Hey XXXX, Data Days is back for a very limited time! Until tomorrow (July 25) at 11:59pm, you can get HUGE monthly bonus data added to your plan for our lowest price...
Telus and Canada Soccer have signed a multi-year deal, with the telecom to become the Official Telecommunications, Digital Health, and Home Security Partner for the country’s national soccer teams. This partnership starts in 2024 and will make Telus the title partner of the Telus Canadian Championship, the leading club competition in the nation. Moreover, Telus...