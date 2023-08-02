Telus EPP Back to School Deals: $55/50GB Canada-US and More

The Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) has debuted some back-to-school deals, offering discounts on plans and more

Here’s what you can get if your employer offers the EPP program:

$55/50GB Canada-US plan (24 months only after a $5/month credit)

$55/50GB plan with a phone on contract (Ontario only) with waived $60 activation fee

iPhone 14 128GB for $19.17/month on Bring-It-Back; waived connection fee

The $55/50GB Canada-US plan is priced at $105/month on the Telus website for regular customers, so the EPP offer saves you $50/month, which is pretty significant.

We previously saw Telus advertise the Canada-US plan for $65/month with 100GB.

If you’re not part of the Telus EPP program, you can get a $50/40GB Canada-US 4G plan from Telus-owned Public Mobile, available nationwide, previously only available in Quebec.