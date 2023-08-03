CRTC Warns Android Users About Accidental 911 Calls

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) issued a warning to Android users on Thursday morning. According to the regulatory body, a recent operating system update has inadvertently caused some Android devices to dial 9-1-1.

The CRTC said due to an unforeseen complication with the recent software update, some devices have been dialling 9-1-1 unintentionally.

Back in May, RCMP in B.C. warned about Android smartphones were causing a surge in dropped 911 calls.

Google has been actively rolling out Android updates in response to the issue. The CRTC added that the majority of Android devices have either already received the fix or will receive it shortly.

The commission advises users who are still encountering the issue to manually check for a software update in their settings. If no update is available, users can disable the automatic call function within their device settings. This can be done by turning off the ‘Emergency SOS’ feature, which is typically found within the device’s security settings.

Here’s how to turn off the Emergency SOS feature on your Android phone:

Go to the settings of your phone

Click on the Safety and Emergency section

Slide the toggle to turn the Emergency SOS feature off

Regarding iPhone users, they have access to a comparable Emergency SOS feature, which can be activated by pressing the side key five times or by simultaneously holding down the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons. This functionality was introduced in 2017 and led to warnings from law enforcement agencies, cautioning users not to experiment with it for entertainment, as it could overwhelm 911 call centres.

The CRTC also provided advice for those whose devices may accidentally dial 9-1-1. Users are urged not to disconnect the call, as this could lead to unnecessary police dispatches. Instead, they are asked to remain on the line and inform the operator that the emergency call was made unintentionally and there is no actual emergency.

