Taylor Swift Eras Tour Coming to Rogers Centre

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

Taylor swift canada rogers

Rogers announced today its plans to present Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Canada. The global superstar will perform six shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto from November 14-16, and November 21-23, 2024. This makes Swift the first artist ever to perform six shows at the iconic stadium. Get ready, ‘Swifties’.

“We’re thrilled that fans will enjoy six unforgettable shows with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Rogers Centre,” expressed Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Rogers, in a statement. She further added, “Beyond being a highly-acclaimed singer and songwriter, she is truly an icon and role model to people all around the world.”

This tour marks Taylor Swift’s first performance in Canada since her 2018 “Reputation Stadium Tour.” The concerts will be held at the newly renovated Rogers Centre.

Rogers will also be giving its customers and fans a chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift live at the Rogers Centre. More details about the contest will be unveiled later this month.

Fans eager to secure their spot at the concerts can now register through Verified Fan Registration until Saturday, August 5 at 5 pm ET. Tickets will officially go on sale on Wednesday, August 9. Fans will receive a unique access code and purchase link via text message if selected, enabling them to join the queue for the Verified Fan Onsale.

Produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG), the 2024 tour dates are as follows:

  • November 14, Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
  • November 15, Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
  • November 16, Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
  • November 21, Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
  • November 22, Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
  • November 23, Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

