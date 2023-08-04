You Can Now Buy Apple Refurbished AirPods 3

Apple has started selling refurbished AirPods in Canada for the first time, it seems. This could be the first time Apple is selling refurbished AirPods to our knowledge.

The company’s website now lists refurbished AirPods 3 with Lightning and MagSafe Charging Case options, priced at $189 CAD and $199 CAD, respectively.

According to checks by iPhone in Canada, as of writing only the MagSafe version is available to purchase, and it delivers as soon as August 9 in B.C. with expedited shipping (or August 11 with free shipping).

Apple Certified Refurbished Products undergo a rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale, ensuring that customers receive a product that meets Apple’s high standards, says the company.

All refurbished products are covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty and a 15-day returns policy. Additionally, the AppleCare product can be purchased for further protection. Engraving is not available. Included in the box is a Lightning to USB-C Cable and documentation.

Now, refurbished AirPods may sound gross if they were used by customers, so it’s unclear how Apple is ‘cleaning’ these as part of the refurbishment process.

Amazon.ca is selling brand new AirPods 3 with MagSafe for the same price of $199, so don’t buy these refurbs from Apple. You’re better off buying new given the $199 refurb pricing, which is only $30 off. It’ll be interesting if we see more refurbished AirPods products coming from Apple soon (maybe AirPods Max or AirPods Pro?).