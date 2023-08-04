NAV Canada Will Track and Update Major Canadian Flight Delays

NAV Canada has just launched a new social media account on X, formally Twitter. The account will track and monitor Canadian flights, informing passengers and interested parties of any air traffic management-related delays from major airports across the country.

The @navcanadaops account was first established on July 28th. “Here, you’ll find information about air traffic management initiatives that impact operations,” the account writes as its first post.

According to NAV Canada, the account will publically release updates regarding Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Calgary International Airport (YYC), Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

Welcome to @NAVCANADA's air traffic management initiatives @X account. Here, you'll find information about air traffic management initiatives that impact operations at @TorontoPearson, @yvrairport, @yulaeroport, and @FlyYYC. Wondering what an air traffic management initiative… pic.twitter.com/Kfr82wcToL — NAV CANADA Operations (@navcanadaops) July 28, 2023

“To ensure travellers have access to accurate and timely information relevant to their travels, Nav Canada will be informing air passengers of air traffic management-related delays,” the company said in a statement.

NAV Canada is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in Canada’s air traffic controllers. Per its website, the organization states that thunderstorms and snowstorms can play a huge role in flight delays. Additionally, maintenance and construction at airports can impact operations throughout the day.

We are seeing delays at YUL as a result of weather. Our team is working to keep aircraft moving safely and as expeditiously as possible. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline. Learn more about how traffic is managed here: https://t.co/9I7R93F5hr — NAV CANADA Operations (@navcanadaops) July 28, 2023

Currently, NAV Canada has only provided updates on July 28th for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL). It appears as though delays were caused by weather late in the afternoon. However, by the evening, the “flow of traffic” returned to normal levels.

NAV Canada states that its front-line air traffic services training programs are running at full capacity. Apparently, more than 400 employees are in training and 600 individuals are expected to enter its training programs throughout 2024 and 2025.