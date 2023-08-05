How to Watch: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Live Stream

Jake Paul’s boxing career may hang in the balance as he faces off against the formidable Nate Diaz, who’s fighting outside of the UFC for the first time in 17 years.

Having suffered a defeat against Tommy Fury earlier this year in a pay-per-view (PPV) headliner in Saudi Arabia, the 26-year-old Paul, known as “The Problem Child,” has an opportunity to bounce back tonight, Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The battleground? American Airlines Center in Dallas, against Nate Diaz, a former UFC welterweight who has remained a significant figure in combat sports over the last decade.

Paul’s upcoming fight will be live-streamed on DAZN. The “Paul vs. Diaz” fight is set to start at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT.

Date : Saturday, August 5

: Saturday, August 5 Time : 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

: 5pm PDT/8pm EDT Main event ringwalks (approximate): 8:30pm PDT/11:30pm EDT

Other fights include a co-main event featuring multiple-time women’s boxing champion, Amanda Serrano, who will take on the former WBO queen, Heather Hardy, for the undisputed Featherweight title. The full fight card tonight is below:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran; Welterweight

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos; Welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton; Super lightweight

Paul’s co-founder at Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, shared with ESPN that a loss against Diaz could send Paul into early retirement. Bidarian emphasized the high stakes, saying, “His boxing career is on the line, in terms of being one of the top three or four guys in the entire sport globally.” One thing’s for sure, Paul’s antics sells tickets for these crazy so-called fights against older fighters past their prime.

With a 6-1 record with four knockouts, Paul is well-known for facing UFC veterans, scoring ‘victories’ over Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. For Diaz, this match will mark his boxing debut. Diaz’s last encounter in the ring was a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 way back in September 2022.

Click here to stream the Jake Paul versus Nate Diaz fight on DAZN and watch it across all your smart TVs, Apple devices, the web and more.