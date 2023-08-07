Apple Ramps Up M3 Mac Testing Ahead of Fall Launch: Report

John Quintet
31 seconds ago

Apple is accelerating its testing phase for Macs equipped with the new M3 chip, with another model recently spotted at the company’s campus, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

This move hints at a potential launch as early as October. The latest M3 Mac under scrutiny runs on a base M3 chip, boasting eight CPU cores (4 efficiency cores + 4 performance cores), 10 graphics processor cores, and a memory of 24 gigabytes. The device operates on macOS Sonoma 14.1, the inaugural point update to the forthcoming Mac software release. Given the chip’s specifications in this Mac, it is speculated to be a next-generation Mac mini, writes Gurman.

The new Mac, identified in third-party developer logs shared with Gurman’s Power On newsletter, joins a growing list of M3 Macs currently under development. These include:

  • M3 13-inch MacBook Air (codenamed Mac 15,1 and J513/J613)
  • M3 15-inch MacBook Air (codenamed Mac 15,2 and J515/J615)
  • M3 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,3 and J504)
  • M3 iMac (various codenames including Mac 15,4, Mac 15,5, J433, and J434)
  • M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (with codenames such as Mac 15,7, Mac 15,8, J514, and J516)
  • A potential M3 Mac mini (codenamed Mac 15,12)

While the entry-level M3 mirrors the M2 with eight CPU and 10 graphics cores, the M3 Pro showcases enhanced capabilities, boasting 12 CPU cores and 18 graphics cores. It’s projected that the high-end M3 Max might feature up to 14 CPU cores and over 40 graphics cores.

However, Apple’s Mac segment faces challenges. Despite the buzz around the new machines, they might not immediately reflect in Apple’s financials. The company recently revealed in its earnings call an anticipated double-digit percentage decline in Mac revenue for the fourth quarter.

With no new Mac launches expected until the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (starting October), the current Mac lineup will shoulder the sales responsibility for the time being. It makes sense for Apple once again to debut new Macs in the usual busy holiday quarter.

Other articles in the category: Mac

Apple Refurbished 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro (2023) Now in Canada

Apple has added more refurbished MacBooks to its online refurbished store, with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max now available in Canada. These MacBook Pro models were announced back in January of this year, bringing M2 chip upgrades for its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The online store first...
IIC Deals
6 days ago

Apple’s Upcoming Products: From iPhone 15 to New Macs

Apple is setting the stage for a series of significant updates across its product range for the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, once again. This fall, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 15 lineup, accompanied by two new models of the Apple Watch Series...
John Quintet
1 month ago