Apple Ramps Up M3 Mac Testing Ahead of Fall Launch: Report

Apple is accelerating its testing phase for Macs equipped with the new M3 chip, with another model recently spotted at the company’s campus, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

This move hints at a potential launch as early as October. The latest M3 Mac under scrutiny runs on a base M3 chip, boasting eight CPU cores (4 efficiency cores + 4 performance cores), 10 graphics processor cores, and a memory of 24 gigabytes. The device operates on macOS Sonoma 14.1, the inaugural point update to the forthcoming Mac software release. Given the chip’s specifications in this Mac, it is speculated to be a next-generation Mac mini, writes Gurman.

The new Mac, identified in third-party developer logs shared with Gurman’s Power On newsletter, joins a growing list of M3 Macs currently under development. These include:

M3 13-inch MacBook Air (codenamed Mac 15,1 and J513/J613)

M3 15-inch MacBook Air (codenamed Mac 15,2 and J515/J615)

M3 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,3 and J504)

M3 iMac (various codenames including Mac 15,4, Mac 15,5, J433, and J434)

M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (with codenames such as Mac 15,7, Mac 15,8, J514, and J516)

A potential M3 Mac mini (codenamed Mac 15,12)

While the entry-level M3 mirrors the M2 with eight CPU and 10 graphics cores, the M3 Pro showcases enhanced capabilities, boasting 12 CPU cores and 18 graphics cores. It’s projected that the high-end M3 Max might feature up to 14 CPU cores and over 40 graphics cores.

However, Apple’s Mac segment faces challenges. Despite the buzz around the new machines, they might not immediately reflect in Apple’s financials. The company recently revealed in its earnings call an anticipated double-digit percentage decline in Mac revenue for the fourth quarter.

With no new Mac launches expected until the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (starting October), the current Mac lineup will shoulder the sales responsibility for the time being. It makes sense for Apple once again to debut new Macs in the usual busy holiday quarter.