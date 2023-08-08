Spotify’s AI-Powered DJ Beta Now Available in 50 Global Markets

Spotify is expanding its AI-powered DJ beta to even more global markets. Users in 50 countries and regions can now use the DJ as a guide for recommendations and listen to new tracks.

Early this year, Spotify rolled out its DJ to Premium members in Canada and the US. Afterwards, the beta expanded to the UK and Ireland. However, Spotify is aiming to reach even more global users. This next phase in the DJ beta is hitting markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The DJ feature utilizes AI as a way to curate a playlist of music alonside commentary around the tracks and artists. Along the way, the DJ will hone in on your personal tastes and refesh its lineup based around your feedback.

The DJ feature is available via the Spotify app on iOS and Android. Premium members can head over to the ‘Music’ feed on the Home screen and tap ‘DJ’. The app then does all the work for you. If you’re not feeling the current selection, you can simply tap the ‘DJ’ button to switch things up. Tapping this will allow you to be taken to a different genre, artist or mood.

Initially, Spotify’s DJ was based on its Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan. However, users now have the option to hear commentary in English.

The full list of markets Spotify’s DJ beta is available in include:

Antigua, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Botswana, Burundi, Canada, Dominica, Eswatini, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guyana, Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malta, Marshall Islands, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Tonga, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Vanuatu, Zambia, Zimbabwe.