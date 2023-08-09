Warcraft Rumble Soft Launches on Android, Starting With Access in Select Regions

Blizzard’s Warcraft Rumble is soft launching ahead of a worldwide release. As it prepares a new testing phase, the mobile game is now available to play on Android in the Philippines.

Warcraft Rumble, previously known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble, is getting ready to roll out to “select regions” over the “following weeks and months”. However, in order for the development team to add the final layers of polish, the game is being soft-launched as a sort of testing phase.

Blizzard is also adding and reworking some elements of the game since it’s closed beta. These include:

Arclight Surge – revisit familiar maps with a brand-new twist!

revisit familiar maps with a brand-new twist! Heroic Campaign – an extra layer of handcrafted difficulty for those up for the challenge!

an extra layer of handcrafted difficulty for those up for the challenge! New Zones – Darkshore and The Hinterlands make their miniaturized appearance in Warcraft Rumble.

– Darkshore and The Hinterlands make their miniaturized appearance in Warcraft Rumble. New Dungeons – familiar foes await (in miniature form!) within Gnomeregan and the Deadmines.

– familiar foes await (in miniature form!) within Gnomeregan and the Deadmines. Leaders and Talents – new talents have been added for every mini, including our newest leader Old Murk-Eye.

– new talents have been added for every mini, including our newest leader Old Murk-Eye. PvP Overhaul – our PvP system has been transformed, and now features seasons with rotating maps and modifiers.

Blizzard also notes that the change in name is a result of wanting to have a name that is “a bit shorter, a bit snappier, and straight to the point,” the company says in a press release. However, the ‘Arclight’ reference is still said to be an “integral” part of the game’s DNA.

Warcraft Rumble was first announced last year. It’s a mobile action strategy game, where players collect and control mini versions of iconic Warcraft characters. They’ll also engage in PvP skirmishes as well as have access to a single-player campaign. The game offers 70 unique maps to explore.

One aspect that’s uniquely interesting is that the game deters from using gatcha mechanics. Instead, miniatures can only be acquired by using in-game currency earned through battle or outright purchasing them with real-world money.

Preregistration details and more info can be found on the Blizzard website.