TSN+ Pricing Revealed as Free Trial Ends

Back in January, Bell Media announced the launch of TSN+, its new sports streaming service that is available directly to consumers, without the requirement of cable or internet subscriptions.

TSN+ was available as a free preview for the past 8 months but that has now come to an end as of August 9, with paid subscription pricing now revealed.

Pricing is now at $8 per month or $80 per year to stream TSN+. Bell Media says those subscribed to TSN directly through its website or app will automatically gain access to TSN+. Pricing comes just ahead of the 2023 NFL season and coverage. It’s like the old cable TV free trials…dangling the carrot in front of you and then taking it away.

TSN+ will stream one exclusive NFL game weekly, enhanced with data-driven insights and infographics. Golf enthusiasts aren’t left out either; TSN+ is now the sole platform for PGA Tour Live in Canada, spotlighting events like the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Tour Championship.

Other coverage includes NCAA sports, including football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, and swimming. Tennis fans can enjoy exclusive streams from the US Open Tennis Championship and other ATP and WTA Tennis events.

You can stream TSN+ on computers, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs, including Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung SmartTV, and Amazon Fire TV.