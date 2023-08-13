Apple M3 Mac Chip Specifications Revealed in New Leak

Apple’s next-generation M3 Mac chips are coming into focus, with developer logs providing insights into the specifications and potential Mac models. That’s according to sources speaking to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who just keeps on giving when it comes to leaking Apple’s product cycle.

While the final consumer versions might differ from Apple’s internal tests, the current data offers a good look at what to anticipate from the M3 Mac lineup. M3 is the next generation of Apple Silicon and is the successor to the existing M2 chip found in existing Mac laptops and desktops.

Below is the M3 Mac chip breakdown by Gurman’s sources, which now offer more details compared to the previous leak:

M3 Chip:

Specifications : 8 CPU cores (4 performance and 4 efficiency) and 10 GPU cores.

: 8 CPU cores (4 performance and 4 efficiency) and 10 GPU cores. Macs Utilizing the Chip: entry MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac. The upcoming iPad Pro will also be equipped with the M3.

M3 Pro Chip:

Base Configuration : 12 CPU cores (6 performance and 6 efficiency) and 18 GPU cores.

: 12 CPU cores (6 performance and 6 efficiency) and 18 GPU cores. Top Configuration : 14 CPU cores (8 performance and 6 efficiency) and 20 GPU cores.

: 14 CPU cores (8 performance and 6 efficiency) and 20 GPU cores. Macs Featuring the Chip: 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

M3 Max Chip:

Base Configuration : 16 CPU cores (12 performance and 4 efficiency) and 32 GPU cores.

: 16 CPU cores (12 performance and 4 efficiency) and 32 GPU cores. Top Configuration : 16 CPU cores (12 performance and 4 efficiency) and 40 GPU cores.

: 16 CPU cores (12 performance and 4 efficiency) and 40 GPU cores. Macs Incorporating the Chip: 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio.

M3 Ultra Chip:

Base Configuration : 32 CPU cores (24 performance and 8 efficiency) and 64 GPU cores.

: 32 CPU cores (24 performance and 8 efficiency) and 64 GPU cores. Top Configuration : 32 CPU cores (24 performance and 8 efficiency) and 80 GPU cores.

: 32 CPU cores (24 performance and 8 efficiency) and 80 GPU cores. Macs Using the Chip: Mac Studio and maybe the Mac Pro, if Apple continues its production.

Additionally, the M3 Mac generation might introduce new memory configurations. MacBook Pros under testing have been spotted with 36GB and 48GB memory options, hinting at potential upgrades from the current 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 96GB configurations.

The first wave of M3 Macs, leveraging the 3-nanometer production process by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), is set to launch this October. Based on the release patterns of the M1 and M2 chips, it’s projected that the M3 Pro and M3 Max Macs won’t hit the market until 2024. The M3 Ultra chip might only make its debut towards the end of 2024.

Apple Silicon’s roadmap is pretty impressive and M3 chips look to bring even better performance while maintaining efficiency for lower power consumption. Now let’s hope Apple doesn’t increase prices for Macs getting these M3 chip upgrades.