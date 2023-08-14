Apple Reportedly Developing Second Lionel Messi Documentary Series

Apple is reportedly double-downing on its MLS Season Pass offerings by developing a second documentary series dedicated to the soccer legend Lionel Messi.

Earlier this year, Apple announced its plans of producing a documentary series based on Messi. Now, Bloomberg reports that a second series is in development. The original series is due to recap his FIFA World Cup career, culminating in his win during the 2022 World Cup. However, this second documentary is said to be based on the athlete’s MLS run.

Fans of Messi and enthusiasts of the sport now have a lot of content to look forward to. The original documentary series will feature four episodes. The new MLS documentary is said to have six episodes in total. The report goes on to state that it’ll include “a behind-the-scenes look at the final chapter in the career of the greatest soccer player of his generation.”

The second documentary is supposedly being produced with Smuggler Entertainment. This is the same production house that is working on the World Cup documentary series.

Neither project has a release window scheduled nor titles to reference.

With the dual Messi projects in the works, Apple is clearly looking to bolster its dedication to sports-centric media for Apple TV+. There are already a number of unscripted sports series already streaming on the service. This includes the likes of the Earvin “Magic” Johnson doc The Call Me Magic. Additionally, Apple offers Real Madrid: Until the End, Stephen Curry: Underrated, and Make or Break.

In July, Messi joined Inter Miami. Since that time, MLS Season Pass subscriptions have more than doubled, according to the managing owner.