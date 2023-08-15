Tesla Reveals New Model S/X in Canada That’s More Affordable

Tesla has debuted a new Model S and Model X Standard Range in Canada and the U.S., which are more affordable. These models are designed to give consumers a taste of Tesla’s signature performance without the premium cost of the Long Range and Plaid versions.

For Canadians, the Model S Standard Range is priced at $108,990 – a significant $13,000 less than the Model S Long Range. It doesn’t hold back on performance, with an estimated range of 515 km, a top speed of 240 km/h, and an acceleration time of 3.8 seconds for 0-100 km/h.

Joining the lineup, the Model X Standard Range is set to retail at $122,990, also saving buyers a notable $13,000 compared to its Long Range sibling. The vehicle offers an estimated range of 433 km, matches the Model S with a top speed of 240 km/h, and achieves a respectable 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 4.6 seconds for an SUV.

Both models come standard with Tesla’s Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive system, promising optimal performance irrespective of driving conditions. Deliveries are projected between September and October 2023. Aside from price and range, these Standard Range versions are the same as the Long Range.

Looking at the specs of these Standard Range versions compared to the Long Range, vehicle weight is the same. This means Tesla is likely leveraging software to limit the Long Range’s battery and performance to create a new more affordable variant—the Standard Range.

Potential buyers can also use a referral link to further save $1,300 off the purchase price of both the Model S (making it $107,990) and Model X (making it $121,990), to go with 3 months of complimentary Full Self-Driving.